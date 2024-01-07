Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 15,000 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 525,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

