Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 276 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,293 shares of company stock worth $12,135,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,435. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

