Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE remained flat at $152.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,401. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.