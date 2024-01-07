Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 17,979 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NetEase by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 4.9 %

NetEase stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

