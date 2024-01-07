Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 122 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 551,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,968. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

