Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.72. 467,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,833. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $222.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

