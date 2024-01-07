Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $676.16. 717,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.81 and a 200-day moving average of $601.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

