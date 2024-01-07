Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. XPO accounts for about 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XPO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 945,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

