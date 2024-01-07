Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 110,000 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. 2,330,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

