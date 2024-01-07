Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. Comerica comprises 2.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after buying an additional 903,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

