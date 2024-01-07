55,000 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Ceridian HCM makes up approximately 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 170,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $63.15. 994,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,818.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.