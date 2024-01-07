Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $3.53 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.06% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.46. 2,854,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,243. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

