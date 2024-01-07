Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $2.80 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 1,035,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

