Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $3.18 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $67,008,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after acquiring an additional 263,259 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $171.63. 336,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,205. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

