Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys New Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

