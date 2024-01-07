Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.05. The company had a trading volume of 608,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.94 and a 200-day moving average of $296.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.19 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

