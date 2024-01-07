Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.