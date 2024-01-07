Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

