Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

