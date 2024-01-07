WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $695,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 37.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 15.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

