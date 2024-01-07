Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $49.90 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Compound has a total market cap of $402.38 million and approximately $41.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $49.90 or 0.00113210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,063,365 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,063,349.37812387 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.98346615 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 441 active market(s) with $43,764,316.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

