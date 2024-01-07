North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $913.17. 486,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $804.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $924.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

