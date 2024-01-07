Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of ALGM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 1,756,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,945. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM
Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems
In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.