North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.