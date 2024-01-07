North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Acquires 80 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,732. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.