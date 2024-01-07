Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $148.06 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $148.06 million and $2.72 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00147611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00537368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00341199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00178974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

