GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1,703.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $265.80 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.96 and a twelve month high of $279.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $235.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

