Castleview Partners LLC Has $461,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.