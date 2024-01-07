General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.29. 3,340,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $129.20.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

