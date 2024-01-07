Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $111.85. 1,649,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,859. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

