Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,207 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $95,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 80.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HUM traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.27. 1,683,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,071. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.