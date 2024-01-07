Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $16.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 12.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

