Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 650 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $573.99. The stock had a trading volume of 418,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.70 and a 12-month high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $21,290,955. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

