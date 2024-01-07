Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 418,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,444. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

