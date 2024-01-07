Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

