Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 11,118 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

