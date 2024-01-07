BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

