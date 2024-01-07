United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

