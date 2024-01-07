Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Invests $225,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

