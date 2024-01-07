ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,680 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $76,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.