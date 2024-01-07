DMC Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 92.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fortinet by 84.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 408,774 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fortinet by 131.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. 4,912,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

