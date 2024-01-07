DMC Group LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DMC Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,005. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

