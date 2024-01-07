DMC Group LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

