Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,156,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,984,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 124,881 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 1,279,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

