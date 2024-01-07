Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 1.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. 48,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,517. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.