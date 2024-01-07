Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 1.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 918.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 249,117 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

