Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,698. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.