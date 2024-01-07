Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $103.04. 560,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $105.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

