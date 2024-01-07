Strs Ohio Sells 21,844 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Danaher were worth $96,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.29. 2,216,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.64. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

