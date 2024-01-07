Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.